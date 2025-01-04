Bono and Jane Goodall to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom from Joe Biden
Actor Michael J Fox, US politician Hillary Clinton and Vogue magazine editor-in-chief Dame Anna Wintour will also be given the honour.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
U2 frontman Bono, British conservationist Dame Jane Goodall and actor Denzel Washington are among the famous faces who will receive the highest US civilian honour, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, on Saturday.
A total of 19 people from across politics, sports, entertainment and other fields will be given the award for “exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavours” by President Joe Biden.
Back To The Future actor and Parkinson’s campaigner Michael J Fox, US politician Hillary Clinton and Vogue magazine editor-in-chief Dame Anna Wintour will also be given the honour.
Bono, real name Paul David Hewson, has previously been given the highest cultural honour of France, the Commander of the Order of Arts and Letters in 2013, was named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year in 2005, and was awarded an honorary British knighthood in 2007.
He is known for campaigning against poverty and supporting those with HIV/Aids.
The 64-year-old’s band have recently been holding a residency at a high-tech new immersive venue in Las Vegas which boasts 168,000 square feet of high-definition LEDs, 167,000 speakers and 17,000 seats, called the Sphere.
The acclaimed rockers have released a host of albums over the years, the most recent being Songs Of Surrender which featured reimagined recordings from their back catalogue.
Dame Jane, 90, who is regarded as the world’s foremost authority on chimpanzees, was awarded a damehood in 2004, and the 2021 Templeton Prize, worth more than £1 million.