Anna Wintour and Tracey Emin to be honoured at Buckingham Palace
They will attend an investiture ceremony on Tuesday morning.
Fashion editor Dame Anna Wintour and artist Dame Tracey Emin are set to be be honoured at Buckingham Palace.
They will both attend an investiture ceremony on Tuesday morning, along with other recipients.
Dame Anna, 75, is best known as the long-serving editor-in-chief of Vogue, a position she has held since 1988.
She has also been running the Met Gala since 1995 and was made a Companion of Honour in the 2023 King’s Birthday Honours list for her services to fashion.
Meanwhile, Dame Tracey, 61, was honoured with a damehood last year for her services to art.
She dropped out of Medway College of Design in the 1980s to become a high-profile and notorious member of the group of contemporary artists dubbed the YBAs (Young British Artists).
During this time, her work Everyone I Have Ever Slept With 1963–1995, featuring a tent adorned with 102 names, was shown at Charles Saatchi’s Sensation exhibition held at the Royal Academy in London.
My Bed, an art installation featuring an unmade bed covered in debris, sold for more than £2 million at auction.
It was also among the contenders for the 1999 Turner prize, which was won by Steve McQueen for his film and video works.
Other works from Dame Tracey have included a 2018 neon sign in London’s St Pancras station saying “I want my time with you”, and a 2020 Royal Academy exhibition which showcased her paintings alongside the work of Edvard Munch.