Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Coroner: Anne Heche died due to smoke inhalation and burns

The Hollywood actress’ death was ruled an accident.

Mike Bedigan
Thursday 18 August 2022 00:02
Anne Heche died due to smoke inhalation and thermal injuries, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has said (Alamy/PA)
Anne Heche died due to smoke inhalation and thermal injuries, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has said (Alamy/PA)

Anne Heche died due to smoke inhalation and thermal injuries, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has said.

The Hollywood actress’ death was ruled an accident, according to a coroner’s report seen by US media outlets.

It comes after she was “peacefully taken off life support” on Sunday, nine days following the car crash in which she suffered a “severe anoxic brain injury”.

Heche’s vehicle collided with a residence in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles and became “engulfed in flames”.

The report also reportedly cited a “sternal fracture due to blunt trauma” as another “significant condition” contributing to her passing.

Recommended

The Hollywood actress’ death was ruled an accident, according to a coroner’s report seen by US media outlets (PA)
(PA Wire)

Following the crash, Heche was classified as “legally dead according to California law” but kept on life support in case her organs could be donated.

Earlier on Sunday, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said they had concluded their investigation into Heche’s serious car crash.

“As of today, there will be no further investigative efforts made in this case,” police said in a statement.

Announcing her death, Heche’s family shared a statement with PA praising her “extraordinary talent” and “generous spirit”.

“She saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work – especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love,” the statement read.

“She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light.”

Heche dated US talk show host Ellen DeGeneres from 1997 to 2000.

Recommended

Posting to her social media after Heche was declared legally dead, DeGeneres, 64, wrote: “This is a sad day.

“I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in