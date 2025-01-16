Linda Nolan’s family ‘heartbroken’ by death of ‘inspirational’ singer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Linda Nolan’s sister Maureen has expressed how “heartbroken” and full of sadness she and her family are after the death of the Irish singer at the age of 65.

Nolan, who rose to fame in family group The Nolans with sisters Coleen, Maureen, Bernie, Denise and Anne, died on Wednesday surrounded by family after being admitted to hospital in Blackpool with pneumonia.

She had long been a campaigner and fundraiser for cancer awareness, having been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005.

The Dublin-born star was given the all-clear in 2011, but in 2017 was told she had secondary breast cancer which later spread to her brain.

Maureen wrote on Instagram on Thursday: “Our beautiful (Linda) left us yesterday, so much to say not sure where or if I can start, countless memories, countless laughs, and constant support when you really needed it, I am heartbroken as we all are, just so sad.

“I would just like to say, to all the people out there who felt inspired by Linda, she didn’t (let) the big C (cancer)… actually get her. She contacted double pneumonia over Christmas and New Year and because of her immune system it was one battle too much.

“So please keep hopeful and strong if you are suffering, she lasted nearly 20 (years) with one cancer or another.”

Her sisters Coleen and Anne paid tribute on Wednesday, where they spoke about Nolan’s positive personality and good humour.

On Instagram, Anne said Nolan could find “humour in life’s darkest corners” as she paid tribute, while Coleen agreed her “wit, humour and laughter was infectious”, and described her as a “beacon of love, kindness, and strength”.

Coleen added: “Linda had a heart full of compassion and always knew how to bring comfort and joy to those around her.

“Her memory will live on in the many lives she touched, and while we will miss her more than words can express, we take solace in the love and warmth she shared with all of us.”

On Wednesday, Blackpool tower was lit up in pink, which is the colour mainly associated with breast cancer awareness, in memory of Nolan.

Her manager Dermot McNamara confirmed Linda was admitted to Blackpool Victoria Hospital over the weekend with double pneumonia, before going into a coma and having end-of-life care on Tuesday, and dying on Wednesday “with her loving siblings by her bedside”.

Nolan had revealed last August she was starting an “amazing” cancer life-extending drug Enhertu after scans showed the tumours in her brain had grown.

Outside of her showbiz career which included stints on Celebrity Big Brother along with musical theatre performances, she helped to raise more than £20 million for numerous charities, including Breast Cancer Now, Irish Cancer Society and Samaritans.

Actress Vicki Michelle, singer and Coleen’s son Shane Nolan, and comedian and singer Tommy Cannon are among those who have paid tribute.

‘Allo ‘Allo! star Michelle told ITV’s Good Morning Britain that “she inspired people to get over and live with cancer”, and said her “legacy is one of love, kindness and just being a fabulous person”.

Also paying tribute was Irish singer CMAT, real name Clara Mary-Alice Thompson, who said Nolan had supported her in her youth.

She said in a post on X: “I am so, so sad to hear about the passing of Linda Nolan.

“She supported me and told me I was good when I was just making music videos of myself in my nanny and grandad’s house during Covid.

“She told me incredibly cool stories about things her sisters did, I loved her and her music.”

Several of the Nolan family members have had cancer including Anne, whom Linda joined on the TV series The Nolans Go Cruising.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time in 2020 and is now cancer-free.

Coleen was diagnosed with skin cancer last year and said she was using a chemotherapy cream to remove it.

Their sister Bernie died of breast cancer in 2013 aged 52.

The Nolans, known for recording the songs Gotta Pull Myself Together, Attention To Me and I’m In The Mood For Dancing, toured with Frank Sinatra and made their own BBC TV specials.

Nolan left in 1983, and she later re-joined to do several comeback performances with the group.

She also went on to tour with Gene Pitney and was celebrated for her West End shows, including in Blood Brothers, Pump Boys And Dinettes and Prisoner Cell Block “H”.