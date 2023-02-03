Anne returns to maternity hospital 42 years after she opened it

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Princess Royal met mothers and their newborn babies when she returned to a maternity hospital she opened more than 40 years ago.

Anne toured the aptly named Princess Anne Hospital in Southampton and chatted to proud parents Amy Hartnell and David Austin, whose son Albert George was born on Thursday.

The maternity Hospital opened its doors on March 28, 1981, and Ms Hartnell, from Southampton, later said her father-in-law had been part of the police escort for the princess on the day she officially launched the medical department.

Parents Siobhan and Joe Biles, from Southampton, were also thrilled to introduce their new baby boy, Cody Harlo Joey Biles – born on Wednesday, to the royal visitor.

The Princess Royal, who is Patron of the Royal College of Midwives, also stopped to speak with long-serving midwives and those newly qualified from the hospital which provides a comprehensive service, including home birth, for about 5,000 women each year from Southampton and the surrounding area.

The hospital is also a regional centre for foetal and maternal medicine, providing specialist care for women with medical problems during pregnancy, and for those whose baby needs extra care before or around birth.

Emma Northover, director of midwifery at Princess Anne Hospital, said: “I know our midwives and hospital staff very much enjoyed having the opportunity to speak to her and highlight the great work happening across our midwifery teams.”

During her visit to the city, Anne also attended a reception at Southampton Civic Centre to recognise Southampton being awarded Lord Mayoralty status as part of the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The city won the coveted award last May and the new status, which entitles the mayor to be known as Lord Mayor, has been granted to three cities as part of previous Jubilee Civic Honours competitions: Chester in 1992, Exeter a decade later and Armagh in 2012.