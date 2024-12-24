Tributes paid to former councillor who died in road accident

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Tributes have been paid to a former council leader who died in a road accident.

Noel Crowley, 86, died in hospital three days after a road traffic collision in Port Talbot, South Wales.

Police said Mr Crowley was seriously injured after being in collision with a car on Water Street on the evening of December 7.

The former leader of Neath Port Talbot Borough Council, who served as a councillor for 25 years, died at the Heath Hospital in Cardiff on December 10.

South Wales Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or has CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch.

In a tribute released by police, his family said: “Thomas Philip Noel Crowley, locally known as ‘Noel’ was a well-known member of the community and a devout Catholic.

“He grew up and lived all of his life in Port Talbot. He met his adored wife Anne in 1954, and they married in 1957.

“He earned his trade as a bricklayer and worked for Hecketts, an American contracting company in the steel works, where he was deputy manager.

He greeted everyone with a smile, had a wonderful ability to make you laugh and was a great storyteller. He achieved great things in his life but his greatest gift was the selfless way he loved and cared for others Family statement

“He built many things for many people and would be the go-to man for advice, possessing great wisdom and judgement.

“He served the area for many years as a member of St Vincent de Paul, a local councillor, Mayor and leader of Neath Port Talbot County Borough Council, hugely supported by his wife Anne.

“His community service was acknowledged by her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II when she awarded him with his CBE.

“His other accolades include Deputy Lieutenant, Order of St John, Pro Ecclesia Et Pontifice and Freeman of the Borough.

“He and Anne were together for 70 years and they did everything for and with each other.

“She supported him in everything he did. He was a devoted family man and a key carer for his grandson Sam who has autism, looking after his every need.

“In retirement, he loved to play golf and made many friends during his time as a member of Pyle & Kenfig golf club.

“He retired from golf a year ago to be with his wife Anne, who has been suffering from ill health.

“He was dearly loved by all his family, of whom he was hugely proud, including his two deceased sons Tyrone and Timothy.

“He greeted everyone with a smile, had a wonderful ability to make you laugh and was a great storyteller.

“He achieved great things in his life but his greatest gift was the selfless way he loved and cared for others.

“He passed peacefully surrounded by his adored family who loved him so much.

“No words can explain the loss we are feeling. His memory lives on in us all.”