Princess Royal begins first public engagement since horse-related accident

The Princess Royal has begun her first public engagement since suffering concussion in a horse-related accident.

Anne, 73, spent five nights in hospital after she was believed to have been struck by the animal while out walking on June 23.

It is understood the visit to the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) National Championships at Hartpury University and Hartpury College in Gloucestershire is the first step in a phased return to public duties as Anne recovers from concussion.

The association is celebrating its 55th anniversary this year and the princess has a long involvement with the organisation. Anne became patron in 1971 and president in 1986.

On arrival, the senior royal was met by the association’s chairwoman Helena Vega Lozano and chief executive Michael Bishop.

Anne will join supporters in the arena before presenting awards and meeting winners.

The Princess Royal with RDA UK chairwoman Helena Vega Lozano (Cameron Smith/PA) ( PA Wire )

Mr Bishop said: “We are honoured to welcome the Princess Royal to our flagship event the RDA National Championships, at which we are celebrating our 55th anniversary and delighted that she has chosen to join us as she returns to royal duties.

“As our president, the princess holds a very special place in the hearts of the entire RDA community and has helped us celebrate many significant milestones and provided invaluable support for over five decades.”

Since the incident last month, the princess has been recovering at her Gatcombe Park home in Gloucestershire and has been following standard concussion protocols.

Anne’s medical team said her head injuries were consistent with a potential impact from a horse’s head or legs but her concussion has meant precise details of how the incident came about are not clear.

An air ambulance was scrambled to take the princess to hospital, but in the end she travelled by road after being treated by an emergency crew on site.

She was treated at Southmead Hospital in Bristol for minor head injuries and her concussion.