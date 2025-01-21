Anne begins two-day trip to South Africa with visit to horse riding school
The Princess Royal admitted she has more ponies then she should after a young Cape Town rider quizzed her about her stables.
Anne began her two-day visit to South Africa by touring the South African Riding for the Disabled Association and presented rosettes to a group of youngsters after a lesson.
She walked down a line of riders sat on their ponies handing out awards and chatting to the volunteers that accompany the children whenever they are in the saddle.
“How many ponies do you have?” asked Lashwil, aged 11 after he was given his prize and Anne replied with a smile: “More then I should have” adding there was “one I do ride”.
The King’s sister has a lifelong passion for horses and competed in the 1976 Montreal Olympics as a three-day eventer.
She also supports a number of equine organisations including Riders for Health, The Horse Trust and World Horse Welfare.
Anne is making a whirlwind visit to Cape Town but is travelling by herself after her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence suffered a suspected torn ligament while working on the princess’ Gatcombe estate.
The former naval officer requires treatment in the UK and was unable to fly with his wife.