Anne to present awards to singer, author and charity founder
The investiture ceremony will be staged at Windsor Castle.
An award-winning gospel singer, a charity founder and an acclaimed children’s author and illustrator will be awarded honours by the Princess Royal.
Anne will host an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle where Mobo-winning singer Lurine Cato will receive an MBE for services to charity and music.
Cato, who was named the best gospel act at the 2013 Mobo Awards, is being recognised for a career that saw her lead the B Positive Choir to the finals of Britain’s Got Talent in 2018.
Also being recognised is Kelda Wood who, after suffering an irreparable leg injury that had a huge impact on her life, set up the charity Climbing Out to boost the confidence and motivation of those who have experienced a similar life-changing injury, illness or trauma.
Ms Wood, who will receive an MBE, also rowed solo across the Atlantic covering the 3,500 nautical miles in 76 days and raising more than £50,000 for her organisation.
Children’s author and illustrator Anthony Browne will be made a CBE for services to literature after a career spanning more than 40 years which have produced popular books like Gorilla, Silly Billy and Little Beauty.
