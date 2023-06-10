Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Syrian man handed preliminary attempted murder charges after children stabbed

The incident took place at a park in Annecy in the French Alps on Thursday.

Ted Hennessey
Saturday 10 June 2023 12:47
Roses at the playground after the knife attack (AP)
Roses at the playground after the knife attack (AP)
(AP)

A Syrian refugee accused of stabbing a young British girl and three other children in the French Alps has received preliminary charges of attempted murder.

The group of children, aged between 22 months and three years, and two elderly adults, were attacked at a lakeside park in Annecy, south-east France, on Thursday.

The suspect is a 31-year-old Syrian refugee with permanent residency in Sweden. His name has not been officially released.

He has been remanded in custody pending further investigation.

Lead prosecutor, Line Bonnet-Mathis, said at a press conference the man was presented to investigating judges in a court on Saturday, where he heard the charges.

Recommended

In a translated statement, she said: “The prosecution service of Annecy immediately opened a case and the Central Directorate of the Judicial Police have also been involved.

“The assailant at 9.47am was put into custody.

“The prosecution service of Annecy opened a judicial case for attempted murder. The prosecution service put the assailant in provisional custody.

“And this afternoon he was going to be taken to court and he will appear before the judge.”

The suspect was earlier moved from a police station in Annecy, a short walk from where the incident took place.

Ms Bonnet-Mathis said the victims are no longer in a life-threatening condition.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in