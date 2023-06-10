Syrian man handed preliminary attempted murder charges after children stabbed

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Syrian refugee accused of stabbing a young British girl and three other children in the French Alps has received preliminary charges of attempted murder.

The group of children, aged between 22 months and three years, and two elderly adults, were attacked at a lakeside park in Annecy, south-east France, on Thursday.

The suspect is a 31-year-old Syrian refugee with permanent residency in Sweden. His name has not been officially released.

He has been remanded in custody pending further investigation.

Lead prosecutor, Line Bonnet-Mathis, said at a press conference the man was presented to investigating judges in a court on Saturday, where he heard the charges.

In a translated statement, she said: “The prosecution service of Annecy immediately opened a case and the Central Directorate of the Judicial Police have also been involved.

“The assailant at 9.47am was put into custody.

“The prosecution service of Annecy opened a judicial case for attempted murder. The prosecution service put the assailant in provisional custody.

“And this afternoon he was going to be taken to court and he will appear before the judge.”

The suspect was earlier moved from a police station in Annecy, a short walk from where the incident took place.

Ms Bonnet-Mathis said the victims are no longer in a life-threatening condition.