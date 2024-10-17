Government using ‘every avenue’ to make message on Gaza aid clear, says minister

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

The Government is using “every avenue” to make clear that restrictions on aid into Gaza are “unacceptable”, a foreign office minister has said.

Development minister Anneliese Dodds said she is “extremely concerned about the situation in northern Gaza” during an event with the Chatham House think tank on Thursday.

It comes after Foreign Secretary David Lammy said Israel “must” ensure that “routes are open to allow life-saving aid through”.

The need for action here has clearly only intensified Anneliese Dodds

Ms Dodds told the event that “the need for action here has clearly only intensified”.

“I’m extremely concerned about the situation in northern Gaza, as I’m sure many people in this room will be,” she said.

She reiterated comments she made in Parliament earlier this week and said that “restrictions on aid are unacceptable” and added: “The UK Government has been crystal clear on that and we’ve been using every avenue to make sure that message is heard loud and clear.

“That’s included with a whole range of partners including UN agencies.”

“It’s incredibly important that people in need have access to the aid that they require,” she later added.

Ms Dodds, who also serves as minister for women and equalities, also said the government will match public donations to the new Disasters Emergency Committee appeal up to £10 million.

Earlier this week, the UK called an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council amid reports of a deteriorating humanitarian situation in northern Gaza.

Mr Lammy said Britain, along with France and Algeria, requested the meeting given the “dire” humanitarian situation in northern Gaza, adding that access to basic services is “worsening” and the UN has reported “barely any food has entered in the last two weeks”.

He said: “Israel must ensure civilians are protected and ensure routes are open to allow life-saving aid through.”

The United States has warned Tel Aviv that more humanitarian aid must enter Gaza in the next 30 days or Israel could lose access to American military financing, and on Wednesday Foreign Office minister Hamish Falconer said he had seen “many tonnes” of aid being “denied entry into Gaza by Israel” on a visit to the border between Egypt and Gaza.