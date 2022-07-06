Annie Lennox honoured as university building is named after her

The move is in recognition of the singer’s work for Glasgow Caledonian University.

Lauren Gilmour
Wednesday 06 July 2022 12:07
Annie Lennox cuts the ribbon at the building named after her (Credit: Glasgow Caledonian University)
Singer and humanitarian Annie Lennox has had a building at Glasgow Caledonian University (GCU) named after her.

Ms Lennox was appointed as first female chancellor of the university in 2018 and received an honorary doctorate in 2011 for her humanitarian work.

The building formerly known as the Hamish Wood building – one of the university’s most recognisable – will be branded as the “Annie Lennox building”.

Ms Lennox will also preside over three of the university’s summer graduation ceremonies taking place at the Royal Concert Hall in Glasgow after two years of these taking place on Zoom because of the pandemic.

She said it was “an incredible honour” to have the building named after her.

She said: “I’m looking forwards to taking part in GCU’s graduation ceremonies this week in person, after the last two years, when the only way we could connect was via Zoom.

“I’m so proud of all the graduates, who’ve coped brilliantly with all the extra challenges, to finally succeed in reaching their goals and achievements.”

GCU principal and vice-chancellor, Professor Pamela Gillies, said: “Glasgow Caledonian University is extremely fortunate to have Dr Lennox as its chancellor.

“Her passion, wisdom, guidance and support for our community, especially through the recent challenges of the pandemic, have been transformative.

“Naming one of our most prominent buildings the Annie Lennox Building is in recognition of everything she has done for the University, our students, and her wider life-changing work for the common good.”

Ms Lennox’s relationship with the university began in 2011 when she was awarded the university’s first international humanitarian award for outstanding achievement in recognition of her work to promote health and human rights for women and children affected by HIV/Aids.

The building was previously named after Hamish Wood, a former professor at the university, who died in 2009.

