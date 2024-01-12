In Pictures: First female disc jockey at Radio 1 broke the glass ceiling in 1970

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

When Annie Nightingale started work for Radio 1 in 1970, the station was a male bastion which had been created during the social revolution of the 1960s.

She remained a well-known figure in music circles decades later, bringing a different style to the airwaves than some of her male colleagues.

Her death at 83 comes at a time when no-one would bat an eyelid at a woman making her way in what was very much a man’s world when she started out.

She was a friend of the Beatles and the Rolling Stones during the 1960s and was still a regular figure at music events even in her advanced years.

While some of her male colleagues saw their success tarnished by revelations later in life, she remained a respected figure, still visible on the music scene.

She had described it as “her battle” to make sure women could succeed in that world.

Until Janice Long came on board in 1982, she was the only woman working as a DJ at the station.