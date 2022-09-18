Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

The Queen had a great affection for Australians, says PM Anthony Albanese

Mr Albanese visited the Queen’s coffin lying in state in Westminster Hall on Saturday, calling it a moment he will ‘never forget’.

John Besley
Sunday 18 September 2022 07:16
Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of Australia, signs a book of condolence at Lancaster House in London (David Parry Media Assignments/PA)
Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of Australia, signs a book of condolence at Lancaster House in London (David Parry Media Assignments/PA)
(PA Wire)

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has paid tribute to the relationship the Queen had with the country and its people, saying she had a “great affection for Australians”.

Speaking to Sky News Australia, Mr Albanese said of the Queen: “A remarkable life, well-lived. A life lived in the service of others, served in the interests of the people of the UK, but also the Commonwealth and the world.

“The Queen was Australia’s first monarch to visit. She visited Australia some 16 times. She had a great affection for Australians.

“She was someone who had that affection and Australians had an affection back to Her Majesty.”

Recommended

He continued: “It is quite remarkable that someone served the life that she did over seven long decades.

“A life of dignity. A life of grace. And one that Australians have recognised since Her Majesty’s passing just over a week ago.”

Mr Albanese will attend the Queen’s funeral on Monday after flying into the UK earlier in the week.

He met with Prime Minister Liz Truss on Saturday alongside New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, and said he extended his “personal condolences and those of the Australian people” to King Charles during a meeting at Buckingham Palace.

Mr Albanese also visited the Queen’s coffin lying in state in Westminster Hall, calling it a moment he will “never forget”.

Recommended

He wrote on Twitter: “Walking through Westminster Hall for the Lying in state was an incredibly moving experience.

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II meant so much to so many. The raw emotion of those attending to pay their respects made this moment one I will never forget.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in