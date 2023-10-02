C-3PO head worn by Anthony Daniels in first Star Wars film to sell for up to £1m

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A C-3PO head worn by Anthony Daniels in the first Star Wars film is expected to fetch up to £1 million when it goes under the hammer next month.

The golden headpiece is part of a more than 1,800-piece collection of film and TV memorabilia which will go on sale in London from November 9 to 12.

Run by Propstore, the auction also features items from franchises including Indiana Jones, James Bond and A Nightmare On Elm Street, with the total value of the sale estimated to be more than £12 million.

The screen-matched, light-up head which is from Daniels’ personal collection and featured in the classic 1977 film Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, is one of the highest valued items in the sale, with an estimated price tag of £500,000 to £1 million.

“I’m thrilled that Propstore has agreed to curate my collection and I trust that the pieces will go into the right hands,” said Daniels.

“I hope this can bring pleasure to Star Wars fans and collectors all around the world and give them a chance to own a piece of the real thing.”

Freddy Krueger’s hero glove worn by Robert Englund during the A Nightmare On Elm Street film series is also among the collection, estimated to sell for between £200,000 and £400,000.

A number of items from the Indiana Jones franchise also feature, including a shirt worn by lead actor Harrison Ford, which is predicted to fetch £150,000 to £300,000 while the adventurer’s bullwhip is estimated to fetch £100,000 to £200,000.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s costume as Jack Dawson in the 1997 classic Titanic is also among the lots with an estimated price tag of £100,000 to £200,000.

The shield used by Chris Evans when he starred as Captain America in the 2011 film Captain America: The First Avenger could fetch £50,000 to £100,000 when it goes on sale.

Items worn or used by Daniel Craig, Jennifer Lawrence, Marlon Brando and Cillian Murphy also feature in the auction.

Stephen Lane, founder and chief executive of Propstore, said: “With an impressive number of lots going under the hammer, we have some extraordinary content on offer including the incredible Anthony Daniels collection.

“It really is a huge privilege to be offering such a remarkable collection from a true Star Wars legend.”

Propstore’s Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction runs from November 9 to 12.