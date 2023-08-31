Former Tory MP ‘threatens legal action’ after being named in slavery research

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A former Conservative MP has threatened the University of Cambridge with legal action after an academic named her as a descendant of a merchant with links to the slave trade.

Malik Al Nasir, a poet and author, who is also a PhD history student at St Catharine’s College, said in a TEDx Talk video published in 2021 that Antoinette Sandbach is a descendant of Samuel Sandbach, who was in a partnership that traded with the West Indies and owned slaves.

It is understood Ms Sandbach, the former MP for Eddisbury in Cheshire, believes the mention of her name violated her right to privacy and that she had been singled out as a politician.

She is said to have asked to be removed from the research and has threatened to sue the university.

St Catharine’s is absolutely committed to upholding freedom of speech and ensuring all of our students are able to freely pursue their scholarly interests St Catharine’s College

Mr Al Nasir, of Toxteth, Liverpool has spent 20 years looking into his own family’s ancestral origins, discovering links to plantations in Demerara, in what was formerly known as British Guiana.

It was during this research he discovered Samuel Sandbach, a former deputy chairman of the Bank of Liverpool and mayor of the city, who he says became wealthy from the slave trade.

St Catharine’s College said: “St Catharine’s is absolutely committed to upholding freedom of speech and ensuring all of our students, including Malik Al Nasir, are able to freely pursue their scholarly interests by providing access to academic, pastoral and – where possible – financial support throughout their studies.”

The University of Cambridge said: “This is an ongoing legal matter and so we are unable to comment.”

Ms Sandbach has been approached for comment.