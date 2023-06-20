Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live as Antony Blinken and James Cleverly hold press conference in London to discuss war in Ukraine

Billal Rahman
Tuesday 20 June 2023 13:38
Comments

Watch live as Britain's foreign secretary James Cleverly and US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, hold a press conference in London to discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The pair will also discuss rallying international support to help Ukraine recover from the severe impact of the Russian invasion.

Mr Blinken travelled to London on Tuesday, 20 June, from Beijing, where he is due to meet with his British and Ukrainian counterparts ahead of the Ukraine Recovery Conference.

After bilateral talks with his counterpart, Mr Blinken will also meet with Ukrainian's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba.

For World Refugee Day, both officials toured a centre in London set up to help Ukrainians who fled the war adapt to life in Britain.

Recommended

Secretary Blinken recently returned from a visit to China to speak with President Xi Jinping.

Britain and Ukraine are co-hosting the conference taking place between Wednesday and Thursday.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in