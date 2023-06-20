For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Britain's foreign secretary James Cleverly and US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, hold a press conference in London to discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The pair will also discuss rallying international support to help Ukraine recover from the severe impact of the Russian invasion.

Mr Blinken travelled to London on Tuesday, 20 June, from Beijing, where he is due to meet with his British and Ukrainian counterparts ahead of the Ukraine Recovery Conference.

After bilateral talks with his counterpart, Mr Blinken will also meet with Ukrainian's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba.

For World Refugee Day, both officials toured a centre in London set up to help Ukrainians who fled the war adapt to life in Britain.

Secretary Blinken recently returned from a visit to China to speak with President Xi Jinping.

Britain and Ukraine are co-hosting the conference taking place between Wednesday and Thursday.