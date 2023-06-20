Watch live as Antony Blinken and James Cleverly hold press conference in London to discuss war in Ukraine
Watch live as Britain's foreign secretary James Cleverly and US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, hold a press conference in London to discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
The pair will also discuss rallying international support to help Ukraine recover from the severe impact of the Russian invasion.
Mr Blinken travelled to London on Tuesday, 20 June, from Beijing, where he is due to meet with his British and Ukrainian counterparts ahead of the Ukraine Recovery Conference.
After bilateral talks with his counterpart, Mr Blinken will also meet with Ukrainian's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba.
For World Refugee Day, both officials toured a centre in London set up to help Ukrainians who fled the war adapt to life in Britain.
Secretary Blinken recently returned from a visit to China to speak with President Xi Jinping.
Britain and Ukraine are co-hosting the conference taking place between Wednesday and Thursday.
