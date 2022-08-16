EE unveils new monthly plans to ‘boost connectivity and support’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mobile operator EE has unveiled a new range of pay monthly plans it says will provide greater connectivity, content and support to users.

The network has announced a collection of tiered monthly plans – known as Essentials, All Rounder and Full Works – which will come with new benefits designed to save customers money amid cost-of-living concerns.

The plans offer monthly data allowances ranging from 1GB to unlimited, as well as EE’s Data Gifting feature – which allows a user to move unused data to someone else in their family – and Stay Connected Data, which activates when someone has used their monthly allowance and enables them to still send and receive messages.

EE also confirmed it will be the first network to offer the Apple One individual plan subscription bundle as part of its top-tier Full Works for iPhone deal, which includes access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and iCloud+ with 50GB storage.

We continually look for ways to make our great value plans and the network experience we offer as compelling as possible Sharon Meadows

The operator said this plan will also come with a Roam Abroad Pass, allowing users to access data at no extra cost in the EU, the US, Canada, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand, with a saving of up to £140.

The operator said its entry-level Essentials plan will come with six months free access to Apple’s music, TV and gaming streaming services, and Apple News+ – a range of benefits worth more than £170.

The mid-range All Rounder plan will include one additional EE Smart Benefit – such as a Netflix or BT Sport subscription – worth up to £15 per month.

Those with an Android phone who choose a top-end Full Works plan will receive three Smart benefits worth up to £200, EE said.

The network also announced the addition of subscriptions to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Microsoft 365 Personal as new smart benefits.

The update also includes a WiFi coverage boost for all new and existing pay monthly and pay as you go customers, which will provide free access to more than 150,000 BT WiFi hotspots across the UK.

“As part our journey to become the most personal customer-focused technology brand in the UK, we continually look for ways to make our great value plans and the network experience we offer as compelling as possible,” said Sharon Meadows, EE director of propositions.

“Already the UK’s most reliable network, we’re extending coverage for all customers with WiFi Coverage Boost, delivering amazing content with the Apple One individual plan in the Full Works package, and providing market-leading support by extending our Device Care Extras to connected laptops, tablets and watches.

“We’re also continuing to evolve our position as number one network for families, with our new multi-sim discount, helping them stay connected in more places for less.”