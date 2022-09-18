Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Archbishop’s prayers for those who work, weep and wait the night before funeral

The Archbishop of Canterbury the Most Rev Justin Welby reflected on the country’s sense of loss in a meditation delivered on BBC Radio 4.

Laura Elston
Sunday 18 September 2022 20:30
The Archbishop of Canterbury (Richard Heathcote/PA)
The Archbishop of Canterbury (Richard Heathcote/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Archbishop of Canterbury has reflected on the sense of loss the nation feels at it waits for the “final goodbye” to the Queen, in a special radio broadcast.

On BBC Radio 4 on Sunday evening, the Most Rev Justin Welby said prayers for those who “wake, or work, or watch or weep” as “we move into the final watches of the night”, and paid tribute to the Queen’s humanity.

The archbishop, who will deliver the sermon at the Queen’s state funeral on Monday, spoke of those involved in the preparations, or who were caring for others, because “life goes on on”.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby leading a service in Westminster Hall (Oli Scarff/PA)
(PA Wire)

In his meditation for the Queen, broadcast shortly after the national minute’s silence at 8pm, the archbishop said: “Tonight we move into the final watches of the night, as we wait for tomorrow’s final goodbye.

Recommended

“There will be many tonight who reflect ahead of tomorrow; there will be many already on duty, preparing.

“There will be many who work tonight, caring for others, because life goes on, and hospitals and care homes and many other parts of our life still need attending to.

“There will be many who watch loved ones in pain or illness, and many who weep for those they have lost, or are afraid of losing.

“For those who wake, or work, or watch or weep tonight, we know and ask that God watches with them.”

He said the Queen was not “simply a concept or an idea of the British state”, but a person who represented the dreams of all.

He added: “She reflected our humanity back to us: she belonged to a complex family whom she loved; she worked and strove to discharge her duties to the best of her abilities.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in