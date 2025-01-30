Archbishop of York ‘categorically rejects’ bullying and coercion allegations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Archbishop of York has “categorically rejected” allegations that he bullied members of a committee to secure the Rt Rev Dr John Perumbalath’s appointment as Bishop of Liverpool, hours after the latter resigned following sexual assault and harassment allegations against him.

Bishop Perumbalath said he decided to retire without any admission of fault or liability, but to avoid the issue being “a distraction”, after Channel 4 news reported earlier this week that one woman had accused the bishop of kissing her without consent and groping her, and another woman accused him of sexual harassment.

The second complainant has now identified herself as the Bishop of Warrington, the Rt Revd Beverley Mason, who in a statement called it a “biblical imperative” that “a bishop cannot be above the law”.

On Thursday evening, Channel 4 news shared an account from someone who sat on the committee which met in 2022 to discuss the Bishop of Liverpool appointment.

The Archbishop of York and Bishop of Oxford categorically reject any suggestion of coercion or bullying during a Crown Nominations Commission (CNC) Archbishop of York spokesperson

The account claims Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell and Bishop of Oxford Steven Croft coerced other members to change their vote despite safeguarding concerns about Bishop Perumbalath.

It comes at a tumultuous time for the Church of England over various safeguarding failures, which has already seen Justin Welby quit as Archbishop of Canterbury over the handling of a separate case.

A spokesperson for the Archbishop of York – who has faced his own calls to resign over separate alleged safeguarding failures – said: “The Archbishop of York and Bishop of Oxford categorically reject any suggestion of coercion or bullying during a Crown Nominations Commission (CNC). The CNC’s ballot process ensures that no-one knows how others voted, specifically to prevent coercion or undue influence.

“The CNC processes are necessarily confidential in order to protect the individual discernment of all those involved. Regarding an individual’s competence in overseeing safeguarding – this is given careful scrutiny in multiple ways (formal checks, references, reports, interview questions) as part of the commission’s discernment.

“All shortlisted candidates are interviewed by the national safeguarding team and a report is written for the CNC. Like all other candidates for this role, Bishop John Perumbalath was interviewed by the national safeguarding team who found no concerns about his operational safeguarding experience and recommended some development work for him as he took on additional strategic safeguarding responsibilities – which is commonly the case for new diocesan bishops.

“Regarding the CNC process, it is entirely normal for multiple votes to take place before a two-thirds majority is reached (10 out of the 14 voting members of the commission). This is part of the discernment process, where votes are cast, discussions occur and differing views are expressed until a two-thirds majority is reached.”

I refute completely the suggestion that anyone coerced or bullied other members of the Crown Nominations Committee (CNC) during the process to appoint the Bishop of Liverpool in 2022 Bishop of Oxford Steven Croft

The Bishop of Oxford said he was not aware of any safeguarding concerns about Bishop Perumbalath before the CNC meeting.

“I am very sorry to learn of the distress of those who have made the allegations against Bishop John Perumbalath,” he said.

“However, I refute completely the suggestion that anyone coerced or bullied other members of the Crown Nominations Committee (CNC) during the process to appoint the Bishop of Liverpool in 2022.

“All ballots during the CNC process are secret, so no one person is able to exert pressure on a colleague to change their vote. Every CNC involves signed confidentiality agreements and often multiple votes.

“I was not aware of any safeguarding concerns about Bishop John Perumbalath prior to the CNC meeting. I understand these were not raised until January 2023, six months after his nomination.”

The Rt Revd Beverley Mason shared a statement confirming she accused Bishop Perumbalath of sexual harassment.

She said: “My dear sisters and brothers many of you will be aware of the Channel 4 investigation which has now led to the retirement of the Bishop of Liverpool.

“Whilst the report did not name the bishop as myself, I can now confirm to you that I am the second complainant.

“In March 2023, when, as your acting diocesan bishop, I was advised of a complaint raised against the Bishop of Liverpool and a subsequent investigation by the National Safeguarding Team, I raised what I believe were significant concerns, which included my own disclosure. The focus of my concerns centred around due process.

“Throughout these past 510 days I have remained consistent and persistent in my pursuit of proper and appropriate ecclesiastical judicial process.

“A bishop cannot be above the law. A bishop cannot be dealt differently from a priest. If anything, a bishop must be held to greater scrutiny. This is a biblical imperative.”