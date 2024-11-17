‘Culture of silence and fear’ stopping bishops calling out abuse scandal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Members of the clergy are choosing not to call out senior Church of England leaders over the John Smyth abuse scandal because of “a culture of silence and fear”, a bishop has alleged.

In an interview on Sky News’ Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips, Bishop of Newcastle Dr Helen-Ann Hartley said her fellow bishops may also be staying silent as they are thinking about their own career prospects, after the resignation of the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

Mr Welby announced his resignation this week after the independent Makin Review concluded that the most prolific abuser associated with the Church of England, John Smyth, might have been brought to justice had the archbishop formally alerted authorities in 2013.

Ms Hartley had previously called for the archbishop to step down, saying his position had become “untenable” after the publication of the review.

There is a culture, I think, of silence and fear amongst the bishops, which is really unhealthy Bishop of Newcastle Dr Helen-Ann Hartley

She told the programme: “I think it’s a great disappointment to me that when I called for that publicly, I was indeed a lone voice.

“So I have no real explanation for that other than there is a culture, I think, of silence and fear amongst the bishops, which is really unhealthy.”

Other bishops may have stayed silent “because they see themselves as succeeding to be the new archbishop of Canterbury” and were “fearful of being reprimanded and rebuked”, Ms Hartley added.

She said she believed “anybody” who holds public office or a role in the church, who was named in the damning review as having failed in their response to abuse and the report of abuse, should also resign.

Over five decades, more than 100 boys and young men were abused physically, sexually and psychologically in the UK and Africa by Smyth, a lay reader who ran Christian summer camps.

The former barrister died aged 77 in Cape Town, South Africa, in August 2018, while under investigation by Hampshire Police.

In a statement announcing his resignation, Mr Welby said the Makin Review had “exposed the long-maintained conspiracy of silence” regarding Smyth’s abuse.

The archbishop added that he was informed of the abuse in 2013, but was told at the time that police had already been notified – which later proved not to be the case.