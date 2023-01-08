Lili is obsessed with older brother Archie, says Harry

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Duke of Sussex has revealed that his daughter Lili is “obsessed” with older brother Archie.

Harry, in his ITV interview with Tom Bradby to promote his autobiography Spare, recounted how three-year-old Archie has to tell his one-year-old sibling: “No Lili. I need my space.”

The duke was discussing how his brother the Prince of Wales ignored him at Eton, saying: “He didn’t want anything to do with me. And that hurt at the time.”

But speaking about his own children, he added: “But now, well the gap between me and William is very similar to Archie and Lili, and to see Lili obsessed with Archie, and Archie like ‘No, no Lily, I need my space, I need my space’, now I get it.

“I get how irritating the younger sibling can be to the older sibling.

“But in the moment, at the time, I didn’t – I didn’t really grasp that, I didn’t really realise it, but yes, I’ve always loved my brother.”