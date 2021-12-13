Tributes to ‘loving daddy and husband’ killed in crash

A woman and five-year-old girl were taken to hospital following the crash.

Lucinda Cameron
Monday 13 December 2021 14:53
Roddy McAllister (Police Scotland/PA)
Roddy McAllister (Police Scotland/PA)

The family of a man who died in a one-vehicle crash have paid tribute to their “loving daddy and husband”.

Roddy McAllister, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash on the A83, half a mile north of Tarbert, at about 6.35pm on Saturday.

Police said that a 30-year-old woman was taken by air ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow with serious injuries and is in a stable condition.

A five-year-old girl was also taken to hospital and discharged after treatment.

Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mr McAllister at this difficult time

Sergeant Nicola Taylor, Police Scotland

In a statement released through Police Scotland Mr McAllister’s family said: “Our funny, caring, hardworking, loving daddy and husband, Roddy McAllister, 33, gone far too soon.

Summer beach trips, barbecues, camping trips, garden days, holidays, film days, Christmas days, festive days, every day in general will never be the same without you.

“We miss you so much already. Lots of love, from your loving family, wife and children.”

Mr McAllister was from Campbeltown.

Police are appealing for information about the crash in Argyll and Bute, which involved a black Seat Leon.

Sergeant Nicola Taylor, of Police Scotland’s Dumbarton Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mr McAllister at this difficult time.

“Police Scotland and Mr McAllister’s family would also like to thank the members of the public who stopped to help at the scene of the crash.

“Our inquiries into the circumstances of the crash remain ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2891 of Saturday, 11 December, 2021.”

