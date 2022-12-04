In Pictures: Trimming the trees – all 63!

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A Scottish church community has been decking the halls and dozens of trees arranged through its nave as part of its Christmas festival.

St Conan’s Kirk in the Argyll village of Lochawe has put 63 trees on display decorated by community and school groups, with visitors invited to vote for their favourites while making donations for charity.

Along with traditional fir and artificial trees, some groups created eye-catching alternatives from old lampshades and sticks.