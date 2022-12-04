In Pictures: Trimming the trees – all 63!
St Conan’s Kirk in Argyll has opened its doors for an annual Christmas tree festival.
A Scottish church community has been decking the halls and dozens of trees arranged through its nave as part of its Christmas festival.
St Conan’s Kirk in the Argyll village of Lochawe has put 63 trees on display decorated by community and school groups, with visitors invited to vote for their favourites while making donations for charity.
Along with traditional fir and artificial trees, some groups created eye-catching alternatives from old lampshades and sticks.
