Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Calls for civility after pro-IRA chant is directed at Arlene Foster

The footage involving Dame Arlene emerged from the Local Women Business Awards in Belfast at the weekend.

Jonathan McCambridge
Tuesday 22 November 2022 16:05
Sinn Fein Vice President Michelle O’Neill speaks to the media outside the Guildhall, Derry City, Co Londonderry (Liam McBurney/PA)
Sinn Fein Vice President Michelle O’Neill speaks to the media outside the Guildhall, Derry City, Co Londonderry (Liam McBurney/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill has urged people to be civil in public discourse following an incident in which a woman chanted a pro-IRA slogan during an encounter with Dame Arlene Foster.

Ms O’Neill reacted following comments from former DUP leader Dame Arlene suggesting incidents like this had become normalised because republican leaders said there was no alternative to past IRA violence.

The footage from the Local Women Business Awards in Belfast emerged on social media at the weekend,

In the video, a woman poses for a selfie with the former Northern Ireland first minister before starting to chant “Up the Ra!”, a pro-IRA lyric from the Celtic Symphony by The Wolfe Tones.

Dame Arlene’s father, a reserve police officer, survived after being shot in the head by the IRA in 1979, and she was a teenager when a school bus she was travelling on was targeted in an IRA bomb attack in 1988.

Recommended

In an interview with GB News, Dame Arlene said such incidents had “become normalised because Republican leaders here in Northern Ireland said over the summer that there was no alternative to killing people during the Troubles”.

This referred to comments made by Ms O’Neill in an interview earlier this year when she said there was “no alterative” to IRA violence during Northern Ireland’s troubled past.

Asked about the incident at the awards ceremony during a visit to Londonderry, Ms O’Neill said: “We all have to be careful, sensitive, mature and civil in all of our public discourse. In everything we say because things do have implications and impact on people.

Whenever things are wrong, we say they are wrong and I think that's the case in the incident over the last couple of days

Michelle O'Neill

“I think we need to be sensible and clever about these things and I think that we need to be very mature about the political leadership we provide in this space.

“Whenever things are wrong, we say they are wrong and I think that’s the case in the incident over the last couple of days.”

Referring to Dame Arlene’s comments about republican leaders normalising such incidents, Ms O’Neill said: “There are different narratives of the past and we all have to be sensitive to that but I also think in political leadership your job is to steer the course and to ensure we encourage civility in our public discourse in everything we do and say.

“We all need to be focused on the future. Let’s build a better future.”

The incident involving Dame Arlene has been widely condemned by politicians in Northern Ireland, including by Alliance Party leader Naomi Long, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood and Ulster Unionist deputy leader Robbie Butler.

It was the latest controversy involving pro-IRA chanting this year.

Last month there was widespread condemnation after a video was was posted on social media showing a group of passengers at Dublin Airport singing the lyric from the Celtic Symphony.

The previous week, a video showing members of the Ireland national women’s football team singing the same pro-IRA chant was condemned by victims of terrorism.

Recommended

The Football Association of Ireland apologised for the video, which circulated online after Ireland qualified for the Women’s World Cup for the first time.

During the summer, footballer John Herron left Larne Football Club “by mutual consent” after he was pictured wearing a T-shirt bearing the slogan “Up The Ra”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in