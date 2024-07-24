PM ‘shocked’ after soldier stabbed near Army barracks in Kent
Sir Keir Starmer said he was ‘shocked and appalled’ by the stabbing which left the serviceman seriously injured.
Louise Thomas
Editor
A horrified witness heard “a huge scream” as a soldier was stabbed near an Army barracks in Kent.
Locals rushed to help the serviceman, who is in his 40s, after he was attacked by a masked knifeman who fled the scene on a moped.
He suffered “serious injuries” in the attack in Sally Port Gardens in Gillingham at 5.55pm on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said he was “shocked and appalled” by the stabbing.