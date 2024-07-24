Jump to content

PM ‘shocked’ after soldier stabbed near Army barracks in Kent

Sir Keir Starmer said he was ‘shocked and appalled’ by the stabbing which left the serviceman seriously injured.

PA Reporters
Wednesday 24 July 2024 09:16
Police vehicles beside a cordon at the scene in Sally Port Gardens (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Police vehicles beside a cordon at the scene in Sally Port Gardens (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)

A horrified witness heard “a huge scream” as a soldier was stabbed near an Army barracks in Kent.

Locals rushed to help the serviceman, who is in his 40s, after he was attacked by a masked knifeman who fled the scene on a moped.

He suffered “serious injuries” in the attack in Sally Port Gardens in Gillingham at 5.55pm on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said he was “shocked and appalled” by the stabbing.

