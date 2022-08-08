Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Artist unveils suitcase sculpture to highlight plight of refugees

The sculpture will be on display in Edinburgh during August.

Lucinda Cameron
Monday 08 August 2022 12:46
Artist Kostya Benkovich with his sculpture The Suitcase (Jane Barlow/PA)
Artist Kostya Benkovich with his sculpture The Suitcase (Jane Barlow/PA)
(PA Wire)

An artist who fled Russia because of his anti-war stance has unveiled a sculpture of a suitcase at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe to highlight the plight of refugees.

The artwork by Kostya Benkovich is a cage-like object, constructed of reinforced steel which is also used to make prison bars in Russia.

He was inspired to create it after speaking with refugees who had fled Ukraine including one woman who told him: “My suitcase is all I have remaining of my former life.”

It will be on show at the Assembly Gardens in George Street, Edinburgh, until August 29.

I had to flee Russia myself and have, to a certain extent, become an object of my own work because the suitcase is all I now have that connects me to the past

Kostya Benkovich, artist

Recommended

Mr Benkovich, who fled Russia in March, said: “The theme of the absence, or restriction of freedoms, and the recognition of the victims of state repression reoccur in my work.

“I had to flee Russia myself and have, to a certain extent, become an object of my own work because the suitcase is all I now have that connects me to the past.”

The Russian-born artist hopes The Suitcase stands as a tribute to the plight of refugees.

The artwork will be free to see, however, viewers will be invited to support humanitarian relief for refugees who have arrived in the UK by donating to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in the UK via a QR code on the sculpture’s plinth.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in