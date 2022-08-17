ASAP Rocky pleads not guilty to two counts of assault with a firearm in LA court

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

ASAP Rocky has pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault with a firearm, following an incident in Los Angeles last November.

The US rapper, real name Rakim Mayers, who recently welcomed his first child with Rihanna, appeared in person in an LA court on Wednesday to enter the pleas.

He was dressed in a dark suit, glasses and wore a black face mask and spoke only to confirm his name and acknowledge his rights.

During the incident, Mayers, 33, is alleged to have pointed a semi-automatic handgun at the victim, identified as fellow rapper ASAP Relli, before allegedly firing it in his direction in a subsequent confrontation.

Mayers, 33, who recently welcomed his first child with Rihanna appeared in person in an LA court on Wednesday to enter the pleas (Ian West/PA) (PA Archive)

Relli, real name Terell Ephron, is a former friend of Mayers, but filed a lawsuit against him last week.

In legal documents obtained by the PA news agency, lawyers for Relli said Mayer’s conduct had been “extreme and outrageous” and had caused their client to suffer “extreme emotional distress”.

Ephron has requested damages of 25,000 dollars (£20,600) over the incident, plus additional damages to cover his medical bills.

Judge Victoria B Wilson handed Mayers a restraining order, which states he must stay 100 yards away from Ephron at all times and set a preliminary trial date of November 2.

Mayers’ bail has been set at 550,000 (£456,500) dollars, which he has paid.