Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Cost-of-living challenges ‘more severe than at any time since 1970s’

Former Sainsbury’s boss Justin King said a means-tested system could provide greater support to those in need.

Benedict Smith
Sunday 09 October 2022 12:20
Justin King stressed that thin profit margins meant that supermarkets could only offer limited support (Alamy/PA)
Justin King stressed that thin profit margins meant that supermarkets could only offer limited support (Alamy/PA)

A former Sainsbury’s boss has claimed that cost-of-living challenges are more severe than at any time since the 1970s, as he criticised the Government’s policy on energy bills.

Speaking on Sky News, Justin King argued against a blanket reduction in fuel costs and said that a means-tested system could provide greater support to those in need.

It comes after Asda announced it would offer cheap meals in its cafes to help over-60s struggling with spiralling living costs.

Mr King, now a non-executive director at Marks & Spencer, said: “I think supermarkets have always taken very seriously the role that they play in helping their customers, if you like, make ends meet.

As a general rule I don't think the Government should be giving to those people who can afford to pay their bills, so it can give more money to those who are going to struggle

Justin King, former Sainsbury's boss

Recommended

“The 1970s… is probably the last time the challenges to households were as great.”

However, Mr King stressed that thin profit margins meant that supermarkets could only offer limited support.

“Even if they invested, say, half of their potential profits in this kind of activity it’s only going to make a small dent – but an important dent, I would suggest,” he said.

On Thursday, Asda announced that its cafes would sell a bread roll, soup and cups of tea and coffee to pensioners for £1 over November and December as they “worry about how to keep themselves warm”.

It came a few days after a surge in energy prices, which saw the average household’s annual bills rise by almost £600.

According to research from Age UK, 2.8 million pensioners will not be able to properly heat their homes this winter despite the energy price cap being frozen.

Mr King also took aim at the Government’s decision to apply the cap to all households, arguing that a more targeted approach would be more effective.

It may be painful to household budgets in the short term, but we have to have a different relationship with energy as a society

Justin King

“As a general rule I don’t think the Government should be giving to those people who can afford to pay their bills, so it can give more money to those who are going to struggle,” he said.

Recommended

“I think targeting is perfectly possible, initially through the benefits system, but through some kinds of means testing.

“It may be painful to household budgets in the short term, but we have to have a different relationship with energy as a society.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in