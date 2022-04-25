Man accused of murdering teacher Ashling Murphy, 23, to stand trial next year

Ms Murphy, a talented musician, was killed while jogging along a canal near Tullamore, Co Offaly, in January.

Ashling Murphy, a primary school teacher in Tullamore, died in January
The man accused of killing Irish teacher Ashling Murphy will stand trial next year.

Jozef Puska’s murder trial will begin on June 6 2013, the Central Criminal Court in Dublin has confirmed.

Ms Murphy, 23, who was a talented musician, was attacked while jogging along a canal near Tullamore, Co Offaly, in January.

Puska, 31, appeared in court in Dublin on Monday via video link.

