Pregnant elephants stay healthy by swimming at Blackpool Zoo

Pregnant elephants have stayed healthy thanks to swimming classes at Blackpool Zoo.

Esha and Noorjahan, two endangered Asian elephants due to give birth later in the year, have made good use of their tennis court-sized swimming pool at the zoo.

The activity has been incorporated into their daily routine by keepers and is said to have several health benefits for the pregnant elephants, including reducing the impact on joints and muscles and improving circulation.

Section head Adam Kenyon at Blackpool Zoo said: “Swimming not only keeps them physically active but also supports their overall health and wellbeing during this critical time.

The elephants are at Blackpool Zoo (Blackpool Zoo/PA)

“It’s a pleasure to see them enjoying themselves while they are exercising which will help support them physically, as they prepare for the arrival of their calves later this year.”

Mr Kenyon added he plans to introduce the herd to the “wonders of swimming” gradually.

“The pool will be drained at the end of summer to keep the new arrivals safe. Once they are out and about the pool will be gradually refilled so the herd can introduce them to the wonders of swimming,” he said.