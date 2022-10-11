Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

William and Kate discuss importance of mental health on Newsbeat

The programme will be aired on BBC Radio One, Radio One Extra and the Asian Network.

Rebecca Speare-Cole
Tuesday 11 October 2022 06:00
(Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
(Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
(PA Media)

The Prince and Princess of Wales will speak about the importance of mental health on a specially recorded show for BBC Radio One’s Newsbeat.

William and Kate led a discussion for World Mental Health Day on Monday for a special programme which will be aired on BBC Radio One, Radio One Extra and the Asian Network on Tuesday afternoon.

In a clip released ahead of the broadcast, the royal couple speak about young people’s mental health with Newsbeat presenter Pria Rai and a host of advocates and experts.

You can be living one life one minute and something massively changes and you realise you don’t necessarily have the tools or the experience to be able to tackle that

William

The prince says: “A lot of the work we’ve done on mental health and listening to lots of people talk about it, everyone likes a toolbox – particularly men. A toolbox is quite a useful analogy to kind of use.

Recommended

“A lot of people don’t realise what they need until it actually comes along.

“You can be living one life one minute and something massively changes and you realise you don’t necessarily have the tools or the experience to be able to tackle that.”

Dr Abigail Miranda, an educational and child psychologist working in early years, replies: “To have, I suppose, in your toolbox, communication would be key and I suppose some of the myth-busting as well around attachment.

“We know now through studies that actually any parent who spends a significant amount of time – or any caregiver – with the child will also form similar attachments and have those similar patterns as well.”

Kate says she would “love to know” how the contributors look after their own mental health.

You can't always run away from the issue, sometimes you have to really face them and conquer them

Antonio Ferreira

Antonio Ferreira, a mental health activist who was diagnosed with undifferentiated schizophrenia and emotionally unstable personality disorder as a teenager, replies: “That’s a big question.

“I know not every day is going to be roses and sunflowers, you know, I know some days I’m going to have to push against the clouds to see that sun again and, you know, I know that you know when you have a bad day it doesn’t mean it will be a bad week or a bad month.

“You know, you can’t always run away from the issue, sometimes you have to really face them and conquer them and so, you know, with practice there’s progress, and that’s, I guess, in a nutshell how… it was a big question!”

Kate replies: “There’s no right or wrong, that’s the thing as well.

“Different things will work for different people and it’s just sometimes trying isn’t it, as well.”

Mr Ferreira says: “That’s it, yeah,” and Kate adds: “Different methods, different opportunities that arise as well to help best support you.”

Ben Cowley, a music therapist and assistant mental health adviser for the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, and Emma Hardwell, a youth participation officer at The Mix, which offers mental health support to the under-25s, also took part in the discussion.

We have total strangers speaking to each other on the radio who soon feel like familiar friends and that’s a really important, uplifting part of what we do

Pria Rai

Aled Haydn Jones, head of BBC Radio One, said: “What was discussed today will resonate with so many of our listeners and it means so much to us that we can all work together to help tackle the stigma around this issue.”

Danielle Dwyer, editor of BBC Radio One’s Newsbeat, added: “Talking about mental wellbeing without stigma or judgment is so key and it’s brilliant to welcome the Prince and Princess of Wales to our reporting team for the day, to join us in such a vital conversation.”

Rai said: “People not only switch us on to get the news, but to share openly and frankly how they are feeling.

“That’s humbling, to be a trusted part of people’s lives, enough that they can send us a text about feeling lonely, or having lost a loved one.

“We have total strangers speaking to each other on the radio who soon feel like familiar friends, and that’s a really important, uplifting part of what we do.”

Recommended

The programme will be broadcast at 12.45pm on Tuesday on BBC Radio One, Radio One Extra and the Asian Network.

It will be broadcast again on Radio One and Radio One Extra at 5.45pm and will be available on BBC Sounds from 2pm.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in