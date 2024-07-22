Fresh talks to be held in bid to resolve pay dispute involving train drivers

Support truly

Fresh talks will be held on Tuesday between the Government and the union representing train drivers in a bid to resolve their long-running pay dispute.

Aslef voiced hopes that the meeting at the Department for Transport (DfT) will be “constructive” after months of stalemate under the Conservatives.

The Rail Delivery Group, which represents train companies involved in the row, has not been invited to attend the meeting.

Aslef members have taken 18 days of strikes since the dispute started two years ago, causing huge disruption to passengers.

Louise Haigh is the new Transport Secretary (Jeff Moore/PA) ( PA Wire )

Mick Whelan, general secretary of Aslef, stressed it was an “initial” meeting, adding: “We hope, with a new Government in place, that we can have constructive talks to get a positive resolution that works for train drivers, who have not had an increase in salary for five years, since 2019, and will help get our railway back on track.”

Mr Whelan said the Conservative government and its transport ministers had “put the brakes” on a deal, adding: “Now, with a new Secretary of State for Transport in place, I hope, and think, we can, and will, get a deal done.”

It will be the first meeting between the union and the department since April last year.

Previous talks have involved the Rail Delivery Group.

Transport Secretary Louise Haigh said in a recent message on X, formerly Twitter: “Fourteen years without a workforce strategy has left our railways understaffed, reliant on voluntary working and lurching from one crisis to the next. Our urgent priority is to reset workforce relations and put passengers first.”