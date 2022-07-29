Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

AstraZeneca raises sales guidance on demand for Covid treatment

The Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical giant said it expects the Evusheld Covid-19 injection to help drive sales of at least 20% for the year.

Henry Saker-Clark
Friday 29 July 2022 11:31
AstraZeneca said it has seen revenues continue to boosted by Covid-19 treatment (Nick Potts/PA)
AstraZeneca said it has seen revenues continue to boosted by Covid-19 treatment (Nick Potts/PA)
(PA Wire)

AstraZeneca has hiked its revenue forecast for the year after strong demand for its Covid-19 antibody treatment and cancer medication.

The Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical giant said it expects the Evusheld Covid-19 injection to help drive sales of at least 20% for the year.

It had previously told shareholders it expected sales to grow in the “high teens”.

Chief executive officer Pascal Soriot said: “AstraZeneca had a strong financial first half of 2022, and great pipeline delivery.

“Given the ongoing performance of our underlying business and the contribution of our Covid-19 medicines, we are updating our revenue guidance for 2022.

Recommended

“This has enabled us to increase our R&D investment in the exciting number of pipeline opportunities that can benefit patients and drive long term sustainable growth for our company.”

The group hailed the success of the Evusheld treatment, which it said is continuing to “demonstrate activity against new variants”.

It also cheered a “strong” period for oncology, which helped deliver 20% growth over the six months to June.

AstraZeneca said total revenues increased by 48% to 22.16 billion dollars (£18.2 billion) over the half-year as it was boosted by broad organic growth and its £28 billion deal to buy US drugmaker Alexion pharmaceuticals.

Nevertheless, shares in the company drifted lower on Friday as it revealed a 53% decline in operating profits to 1.4 billion dollars (£1.15 billion) for the first six months of the year.

The pharmaceutical firm also confirmed that current board executive Michel Demare will take over as the company’s chair from Leif Johansson next year.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in