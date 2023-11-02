Production of new coins celebrating the natural world gets under way at the Mint

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Production of new coins inspired by Britain’s natural habitat has begun at the Royal Mint.

New designs for the 1p, 2p, 5p, 10p, 20p, 50p, £1 and £2 were previously unveiled in October, with each design highlighting the King’s passion for conservation and the natural world.

The first coins to be struck include the £1 featuring British bees, the 5p featuring an oak leaf and the 50p featuring an Atlantic salmon.

The numbers indicating the value of each coin have also been enlarged, to help children understand the value of money.

The new coins mark the final chapter of the King’s transition onto British coinage, with millions of the coins in production at the Royal Mint.

The 50p will be the first coin to enter circulation and is expected to appear in people’s change by the end of November, with other denominations expected to enter circulation from 2024, in line with demand.

Unifying the new coins is a repeating pattern featuring three interlocking Cs.

This aspect of the design takes its inspiration from history and the cypher of Charles II.

The edge inscription of the new £2 coin was chosen by Charles and reads “In servitio omnium”, which is Latin for “In the service of all”. It was taken from the King’s speech on September 9 2022.

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, said: “This is a rare and historic moment as we introduce eight new designs across the UK’s coins.

“The new coins celebrate Britain’s natural habitat and reflect King Charles III’s lifelong commitment to conservation. The 50p will be the first coin to enter circulation by the end of November and we hope it will help spark conversations about conservation.

“The new designs also feature larger numbers to help children understand the value of money. We anticipate the first coins bearing the news designs to be highly collectable, with members of the public checking their change to find these wonderful designs for the very first time.”