Record-breaking brothers launch art exhibition to support charity

A trio of record-breaking Scottish brothers are launching a new art exhibition for charity.

Jamie, Ewan and Lachlan MacLean were the youngest trio and the fastest trio to ever row the Atlantic, in just 35 days.

The trio, who have already raised £200,000 for charity through their record-breaking efforts, plan to host an art exhibition in Edinburgh as well as auctioning paintings.

The brothers were left paintings by artist Bridget Levers Cox when she died last year, and the trio are auctioning her entire collection to raise money for clean water projects in developing communities around the world.

The posthumous exhibition is set to take place on March 5 at Summerhall, Edinburgh.

Jamie MacLean, who was Bridget’s godson, said: “We remain deeply saddened by Bridget’s passing. She was so supportive to us throughout our lives, especially when it came to our efforts to row across the Atlantic to raise money for clean water projects in Madagascar.

“It was only right that we shared her work with the world and used the proceeds to help others who are less fortunate. That’s the best tribute possible and perfectly fitting. Her work is incredible and when people see it, I’m sure it will prove to be popular and provide much-needed support to people who need it.”

The artist was a close friend of the trio’s father, Charles MacLean, one of the world’s leading whisky experts.

After spending 30 years in County Galway, the Lake District-born artist moved back to Scotland in 2000.

Her work was exhibited in France, Dublin, Belfast, Galway, London, and Carlisle.

Her talent was recognised internationally in 2019 when a painting was included in the National Portrait Gallery’s International Portrait Competition – described as “the most prestigious portrait painting competition in the world”.

Of 2,538 entrants in 2019 from 84 countries, Bridget’s was one of only 44 pictures chosen.

Charles MacLean said: “Her talent was prodigious, as I think this exhibition demonstrates, ranging from portraiture and still life, to landscape and abstract painting.

“We were brought up together and she was like a sister to me. She was a quintessential artist: self-centred, self-doubting but self-sufficient.

“Bridget had a rich, varied, and eventful life, living through the depths of depression to the peaks of creativity. She enriched the lives of those who knew her in so many ways – although she was probably unaware of it.”