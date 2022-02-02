Six-figure sum stolen in ATM raid
Police are keen to hear from anyone with dashcam footage or CCTV from the area.
At least £100,000 is estimated to have been stolen in an evening ATM raid.
Police said a machine, outside a store on Carfin Road in Motherwell was damaged at around 11.30pm on Monday.
Whoever was responsible gained access to the contents of the ATM and stole a large amount of money.
Enquiries are under way to establish exactly how much was taken but it is estimated to be a six-figure sum.
Police are appealing for information about the incident in the North Lanarkshire town.
Detective Inspector Laura Sands said: “Our enquiries into the incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have seen or heard any suspicious activity to get in touch.
“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV from the area around that time.
“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting incident 3906 of Monday, 31 January, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
