Rural crime cost tops £50m as thieves become more organised, NFU Mutual says

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

The UK cost of rural crime has topped an estimated £50 million as thieves became more organised and determined, according to new figures.

The costs reached £52.8m in 2023, up from £50.6m in the previous year, according to the NFU Mutual Rural Crime report.

Gangs targeted Global Positioning System (GPS) units throughout 2023 helping claims rise to an estimated £4.2 million.

Farmers value GPS units, which can cost over £10,000 a unit, as a time-saving satellite guidance which can precisely direct tractors and combines, control land cultivation and help with activities such as crop planting and spraying through to harvesting.

It appears that rural crime is becoming “more organised, sophisticated and determined in its nature which is incredibly alarming for people who live and work in the countryside”, Hannah Binns, of NFU Mutual, said.

The insurance firm said that quad bikes and all-terrain vehicles (ATV), which are essential to farmers’ ability to get around their fields and effectively complete work, were also top targets.

Thefts of these vehicles were up 9% to an estimated £3.2m in claim costs reported to the insurer last year.

A red tractor in a field (Ben Birchall/PA) ( PA Archive )

Peter Northern had two GPS kits and expensive hand tools stolen from his Hertfordshire farm together with expensive hand tools which has been struck repeatedly by rural thieves.

Increased security did not deter them, according to Mr Northern who said: “Everything was hidden from view, but we were still hit.”

He added: “It’s very annoying and makes you feel vulnerable that people are snooping around the farmyard at night.”

He said thefts have included a power tool that was linked to the internet and suddenly pinged on his son’s phone.

Recovery was impossible as the web site locator showed it was being used in Latvia.

There has also been a stolen tractor and a trailer which were later identified in southern Ireland.

The insurer said the total claims cost for agricultural vehicles thefts fell 9% to an estimated £10.7m in 2023 while livestock costs were estimated at £2.7m across the UK.

It added that farm animals worth an estimated £2.4m were severely injured or killed in dog attacks in 2023, were up nearly 30% compared to the previous year.

Ms Binns added: “While the overall cost of agricultural vehicle theft fell, thanks to co-ordinated efforts, it is concerning to see the value of GPS and ATV thefts continue to rise, with thieves turning to technology to scope out locations.

“Intelligence highlights these criminals often target several farms in one night before moving locations, then return weeks later looking to steal any replacements.

“Being from a family farm, I know first-hand that the impact of rural crime goes well beyond the practicalities of farming.

“It’s the unnerving feeling that criminals have boldly staked out and targeted farmyards and fields, often a few feet from the family home.

“It’s also living in fear of repeat attacks, knowing that thieves are always looking for new ways to target rural communities.”

She called on insurers, farmers, manufacturers, police and politicians to continue to work together to provide “a united response to the challenge presented by both organised criminals and opportunistic thieves”.

A survey of 118 NFU Mutual Agents also found that 91% believed thieves were more organised, 86% said rural crime was negatively impacting farmers’ mental wellbeing while 77% knew farmers who had been repeat victims.