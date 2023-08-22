Hot spell could be last of the year, forecasters say

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A hot spell set to sweep the country on Wednesday could be the last this year, forecasters have said.

The Met Office expects temperatures to peak in the late 20s in some areas before the mercury dips and the sunshine gives way to more unsettled conditions over the bank holiday.

Many people across the country could see rain at some point over the weekend, although there should still be “plenty of dry and bright weather” to make the most of the last bank holiday before Christmas, forecasters said.

While temperatures are expected to be lower for the next few weeks, they added that hurricane season in the Atlantic could bring warmer and drier weather to our shores before autumn sets in.

Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said: “Tomorrow it is going to be dry with sunny spells overall in the east and south of the country.

“In terms of temperatures, we are going to have highs of 27C.

“By Friday we will have highs of 23C. It’s going to be a cooler bank holiday but with drier weather on Sunday into Monday – overall a better weekend than we’ve had for some time.

“The trends are lower for the next few weeks. I wouldn’t rule out it being the last warm spell of the year.

“(But) as we start getting into the active part of the hurricane season, with storms in the Atlantic, this can sometimes bring drier and warmer conditions.”