Office for specialists working on Aukus submarine programme opening in Glasgow

A new office for specialists which will help deliver the Aukus nuclear submarine programme is opening in Glasgow.

The Rolls-Royce Submarines office will also support the programme to build the Dreadnought class of submarines, which will replace the Vanguard class vessels which carry the UK’s Trident nuclear deterrent.

The company says it will create more than 100 skilled jobs.

Aukus is the name of the trilateral agreement between Australia, the UK and the US to create a joint nuclear submarine project.

Rolls-Royce Submarines is expected to provide all the nuclear reactor plants for the attack submarines, which would enter service in the late 2030s in the UK and early 2040s for the Australian navy.

Defence procurement minister Maria Eagle is due to open the office near Glasgow Airport on Friday.

The Labour minister said: “The opening of the new Rolls-Royce office in Glasgow is a clear demonstration of the Government’s commitment to the UK’s nuclear deterrent.

“This investment is delivered alongside an important industry partnership and will support high-skilled jobs and economic growth that will benefit our prosperity and security for decades to come.”

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said: “Economic growth is the UK Government’s top mission and I welcome the opening of this new MoD (Ministry of Defence) funded office and the 120 high-skilled jobs it has created.

“The arrival of Rolls-Royce Submarines in Glasgow is a landmark day for the city-region and testament to the skills, expertise and innovation available through the workforce in this area.”

Steve Carlier, president of Rolls-Royce Submarines, said: “The work we do for the Royal Navy is of critical strategic importance and to deliver it we need to harness talent from across the UK, not just from our base in Derby.

“The opening of our Glasgow office allows us to benefit from the region’s strong pedigree in electrical engineering and add to our own existing pool of nuclear experts.”