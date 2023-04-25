William leads commemoration of Australia and New Zealand’s war dead

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Prince of Wales has led the nation in commemorating Australia and New Zealand’s war dead during a poignant dawn service marking Anzac Day.

William stood shoulder with the High Commissioner for Australia Stephen Smith and his New Zealand counterpart Phil Goff, as all three men laid wreaths at Hyde Park Corner in the capital.

The busy London roundabout is home to war memorials for both southern hemisphere countries, and in the early morning light hundreds of Australians, New Zealanders, and military personnel watched as the future King left a floral tribute of red poppies and white flowers.

The Duke of Gloucester later marked Anzac Day, leaving a wreath at the Cenotaph and another at the grave of the Unknown Warrior during a Westminster Abbey service accompanied by the High Commissioners, who placed their own floral tributes at the monuments.

Anzac Day, April 25, marks the anniversary of the start of the First World War Gallipoli landings, and is a national day of remembrance for Australia and New Zealand.

Thousands of Anzac troops, Australian and New Zealand Army Corps, died alongside British allies in the ill-fated 1915 campaign.

Waves of Allied forces launched an amphibious attack on the strategically important Turkish peninsula, which was key to controlling the Dardanelles straits, the crucial route to the Black Sea and Russia.

But the plan backed by Winston Churchill, then first lord of the admiralty, was flawed and the campaign, which faced a heroic defence by the Turks, led to a stalemate and withdrawal eight months later.

Its legacy is the celebration of the “Anzac spirit”, courage, endurance, initiative, discipline, and mateship, shown by the Antipodean troops and today the Anzac Day service in London has become an important moment for thousands of New Zealanders and Australians.

During the dawn service Australia’s High Commissioner also marked the contributions of First Nations people, indigenous Australians and Maori.

He said: “We now take the opportunity on Anzac day to commemorate all Australians and New Zealanders who made a contribution not just in Gallipoli, but throughout those conflicts.

“The day of commemoration has also grown to acknowledge not just the contribution made by those millions of men and women, but also to reflect upon the values and virtues of character of diversity.

“We have grown throughout that period of time, and now come to reflect the values and virtues and characteristics of both Australia and New Zealand.”

A smaller congregation than normal attended the Westminster Abbey Service marking Anzac Day as seating was reduced due to the area around the quire and High Altar being prepared for the King’s coronation on May 6.

Prayers were said and, in his bidding, Dr David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster paid tribute to the Anzac troops, telling the congregation: “We think of courage and resilience at a time when we are conscious of contemporary conflict in Sudan and Ukraine.

“We look around and find reason to pray for those caught up in war today.

“We also acknowledge that we gather in the Abbey close to the coronation of Their Majesties the King and the Queen Consort.

“We pray for them and with them.”