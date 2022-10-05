King welcomes Australia’s Governor of Victoria to Balmoral
Charles held an audience with Linda Dessau while staying in the castle in Aberdeenshire.
The King has held an audience with Australia’s Governor of Victoria.
The monarch, who is just under a month into his reign, welcomed Linda Dessau to Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands.
Charles III, who is also King of Australia, wore a grey suit with a burgundy patterned tie and pocket handkerchief.
He smiled, standing with his hands behind his back, as he posed for photographs with Ms Dessau in the library at Balmoral on Wednesday morning.
Ms Dessau, who was a family court judge, has been in the role since 2015 when she became the first female governor of the state in south-eastern Australia.
She acts as the monarch’s representative in Victoria, which includes the city of Melbourne.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.