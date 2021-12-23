Emotional funeral service held for schoolgirl Ava White

The 12-year-old was stabbed during an attack in Liverpool city centre last month.

Kim Pilling
Thursday 23 December 2021 12:00
A member of the clergy holds the order of service for the funeral of Ava White
(PA Wire)

Hundreds of mourners have paid their respects to a 12-year-old girl who was stabbed following a Christmas lights switch-on.

Ava White died last month after she was assaulted in Liverpool city centre.

Photographs of the schoolgirl covered her coffin, which was brought to her funeral service at Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral in a white horse-drawn carriage on Thursday morning.

Applause broke out from the congregation as the coffin was brought into the church, and again later when the short, emotional service ended.

The coffin of Ava White was covered in photos of her
(PA Wire)

Ava’s father Robert Martin, her mother Leanne White and her sister Mia were present, along with other family members.

Her fellow pupils from Notre Dame Catholic College were also in attendance, as were some from her former school, Trinity RC Primary.

Many of those attending wore bright colours and some had hoodies bearing a photograph of the youngster.

Officiating the service, Archbishop Malcolm McMahon said Ava was a “popular, loving young person” who he was told “would try anything once” and “did not fear anything”.

Mourners arrive at Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral for the funeral
(PA Wire)

She loved going on holiday, mixed martial arts, singing, dancing and making TikTok videos, he said.

He said: “Ava was loved by so many people, undoubtedly heaven will be a happier place.”

Following the service, he told reporters: “The tragic, heart-breaking loss of Ava White brought deep shock and sadness to everyone in the city.

The Archbishop of Liverpool Malcolm McMahon said the funeral had shows 'the unity and love that we have in Liverpool for Ava and her family'
(PA Wire)

“The turnout today at the cathedral shows the unity and love that we have in Liverpool for Ava and her family.

“It was an incredibly moving and emotional funeral which was a fitting tribute to Ava.

“We continue to pray for Ava, her family, her friends, her teachers and her community.”

