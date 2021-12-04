City to ‘stand together’ at vigil for Ava White

Ava was fatally stabbed in the city centre on Thursday November 25 after a Christmas lights switch-on.

Eleanor Barlow
Saturday 04 December 2021 02:45
Flowers near the scene in Liverpool city centre where 12-year-old Ava White died following an assault (Peter Byrne/PA)
Flowers near the scene in Liverpool city centre where 12-year-old Ava White died following an assault (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

Liverpool will “stand together” in memory of 12-year-old Ava White as a vigil is held in her memory.

Ava was fatally stabbed in the city centre on Thursday November 25 after a Christmas lights switch-on.

On Saturday, family, friends and others are expected to gather in Church Street, close to where the incident happened, to pay tribute to her.

The vigil, outside the city’s Primark store, will start at 6pm and organisers A&E Entertainment said glow sticks would be handed out to “light up” in memory of the Year 8 Notre Dame Catholic College pupil.

Ava White at aged 10 on a residential trip to North Wales (Trinity RC Primary School/PA)
(PA Media)

Recommended

A statement on the organisation’s Facebook page said: “Tomorrow we will all come together as one, standing up against knife crime and standing strong for the family of a beautiful life lost.

“We stand together as we light Liverpool up for a beautiful little soul Ava White.”

On Friday, Ava’s father, Robert Martin, paid tribute, saying her family has been left “completely devastated and heartbroken”.

In a statement released by Merseyside Police, Mr Martin said: “We would like to say thank you to everybody for their ongoing support during this devastating time.

“Thank you to every one of you for your kind messages and donations.

“As Ava’s family we are completely devastated and heartbroken by what has happened and we ask that you respect our privacy at this time and allow us to grieve as a family.”

Tributes were also paid to Ava at the Merseyside derby match, between Liverpool FC and Everton, on Wednesday.

A minute’s applause was held and a banner with both club badges and the message “No more knives in our city” was held by supporters.

Liverpool player Trent Alexander-Arnold wore a T-shirt reading “RIP Ava White” under his shirt for the game.

Balloons and flowers have been left in Church Street in her memory.

Recommended

Ava was taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital after the attack at about 8.30pm but later died from “catastrophic injuries”, police said.

A 14-year-old boy appeared in court earlier this week charged with her murder.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in