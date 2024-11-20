Water dispensers available to passengers on UK trains in European first
Avanti West Coast said free filtered water is available across its Pendolino and Evero trains.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A UK train operator is providing free onboard water dispensers in what is believed to be a first for Europe’s rail industry.
Avanti West Coast said filtered water is available across its Pendolino and Evero trains.
This is part of a £450 million investment in its fleets and is aimed at reducing the amount of onboard single-use plastics.
Passengers consumed 21,000 litres of water during a three-month trial on Pendolino trains, equivalent to 42,000 standard-sized 500ml plastic bottles.
Many railway stations offer free water fountains.
Mark Smith, founder of international train travel website Seat61.com, told the PA news agency he was not aware of onboard facilities being provided by any other operator in Europe.
Bob Powell, head of inclusive customer experience at Avanti West Coast, said: “The water refill points are another example of how we are raising the bar for rail travel in the UK.
“With many people now carrying their own water bottle, the opportunity to refill them free of charge is part of our responsible business commitment to build a cleaner and greener railway and significantly reduce single-use plastic onboard our services.”
Water for the Pendolino refill points is provided by Shropshire-based company Wenlock Spring, which has sourced its water from a spring near the Wenlock Edge since 1086.
Wenlock Spring director Matthew Orme said: “We’re proud to have worked on the development of the onboard refill points with Avanti West Coast.
“The water refill points dispense Wenlock Spring from reusable bottles, which are returned to us for refilling time and time again.”