Man arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill following police operation
The suspect was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday following an incident involving trained negotiators.
A 39-year-old man has been arrested following an incident overnight in North Somerset.
Avon and Somerset Constabulary said the man voluntarily left a Turnock Gardens property in West Wick, some 20 miles south-west of Bristol just before 4am on Wednesday following a multi-agency operation involving trained negotiators.
The 39-year-old was arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill and taken into custody.
Chief Inspector Scott Hill said: “Throughout the night, trained negotiators have been working as part of our multi-agency response to bring this incident to a safe conclusion.
“We’ve contacted the small number of residents who were asked to leave their properties as a precaution and advised them they can now return home. We’d like to thank them, and the wider West Wick community, for their support and understanding throughout the duration of this incident.
“There’ll continue to be a police presence at the scene and we’ll be carrying out additional reassurance patrols of the area today, so we’d encourage anyone with worries or concerns to speak to their Neighbourhood Policing Team.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.