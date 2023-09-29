Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Woman in her 30s arrested following death of man in Bristol

Police were called to a report that a man had been stabbed in the St Paul’s area of the city just before 3.20pm on Friday.

Gwyn Wright
Friday 29 September 2023 19:11
A generic stock photo of police tape outside a murder scene in Wallasey, Merseyside.
A generic stock photo of police tape outside a murder scene in Wallasey, Merseyside.
(PA Archive)

A woman in her 30s has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Bristol.

Police were called to a report that a man had been stabbed in the St Paul’s area of the city just before 3.20pm on Friday.

The victim, who has not been named but is believed to be in his 60s, went to hospital before police arrived but later died.

This is very sad news. I would like to thank members of the public that came to the victim's assistance

Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Deepak Kenth

Members of the public detained the woman on Grosvenor Road until officers turned up and she was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent 11 minutes after their arrival.

Recommended

She was arrested on suspicion of murder later on Friday and remains in police custody.

Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Deepak Kenth of Avon and Somerset Constabulary said: “This is very sad news. I would like to thank members of the public that came to the victim’s assistance.

“Our neighbourhood officers will carry out uniformed patrols of the area as we continue our work with the community, the council and other partners to tackle violence on our streets.”

Anyone with information about the incident should call 101 giving the reference 5223237902 or complete a form on the force’s website.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in