Hunt after convicted murderer absconds from open prison
Jason Mills, 49, failed to return to HMP Leyhill in south Gloucestershire and an appeal has been launched to find him.
Police have launched a hunt to find a convicted murderer who has absconded from an open prison.
Officers have urged anyone who sees Jason Mills to call 999 and have warned people not to approach him.
Avon and Somerset Police said Mills attended Bridewell police station in Bristol city centre on Wednesday morning but failed to return to HMP Leyhill as required.
The 49-year-old was wearing a black Nike cap, black vest, blue coat, blue jeans and white Adidas trainers.
He is serving a life sentence after being convicted of murder more than 20 years ago.
An Avon and Somerset Police spokesman said: “Mills was convicted of a domestic murder in 2001. He is known to have links to Essex, where the offence took place.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.