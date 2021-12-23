Bomb squad called in after unexplained death of man

Police are treating the death as unexplained but have said there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

Craig Paton
Thursday 23 December 2021 08:55
Police attending the scene in Kilmarnock called in the bomb squad (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A bomb disposal unit was called in after the unexplained death of a man in Kilmarnock

Police were called to Craigie Court in the town after the sudden death of a man at about 2.25pm on Wednesday.

The death is being treated as unexplained but police said there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

But police discovered an item within the home that required the attendance of a bomb disposal unit.

A number of surrounding properties were evacuated as a precaution, with neighbours kept out for more than 12 hours.

The item was deemed safe and people allowed to return to their homes at about 3.15am on Thursday.

