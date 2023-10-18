Female police officer seriously assaulted in ‘despicable’ attack

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A police officer is recovering in hospital after she was seriously assaulted during a break-in.

The 30-year-old woman was investigating a report of a burglary in Stevenston, Ayrshire, when she was attacked.

Two other police officers were with her when the attack happened at 2am.

The victim is being treated in a hospital in Glasgow, and her condition was described as stable.

Police Scotland condemned the attack and said it was “despicable”.

This was a despicable attack on an on-duty officer and our inquiries are ongoing to trace the person responsible Chief Superintendent Raymond Higgins

Chief Superintendent Raymond Higgins, divisional commander for Ayrshire, said: “In the early hours of Wednesday October 18, three officers attended a report of a break-in at a property on Arthur Street, Stevenston.

“While carrying out inquiries a 30-year-old female officer was seriously assaulted and was taken to hospital in Glasgow for treatment, where she remains in a stable condition.

“This was a despicable attack on an on-duty officer and our inquiries are ongoing to trace the person responsible.

“Assault is not simply part of the job for police officers, it’s not acceptable and it will not be tolerated.

“This officer was carrying out her role, serving local communities and protecting the public, when the incident happened.”